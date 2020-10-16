Students experience supply-chain virtual study tour of Shanghai - Massey

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 13:42

Two lucky MBS AgriCom students were selected to join this years New Zealand food and beverage supply-chain virtual study tour of Shanghai run by North Asia Centre of Asia Pacific Excellence (NA CAPE) and Globalink Internships Ltd.

NA CAPE has partnered with GlobaLink Internships to offer 12 students and young professionals the opportunity to undertake a virtual tour of Shanghai to gain insight into their food and beverage supply chains.

Zane Williams and William Robertson, both studying towards their Bachelor of Agricommerce, majoring in International Agribusiness, were two of 12 selected participants from New Zealand to experience this unique opportunity.

"It was an honour to be a part of this tour which broadened my knowledge of the challenges and opportunities which New Zealand food and beverage companies face whilst operating in the Chinese market," Mr Williams says.

While usually the study tour is in person, due to COVID-19, the tour was remodelled to a three-week online course, the first virtual study tour run by NA CAPE.

The study tour was conducted via Zoom and explored 15 New Zealand organisations that operated in Shanghai.

Participants explored the supply-chain involved with exporting live Fiordland lobster to China, the prevalence of counterfeit Zespri produce, the importance of e-commerce for food and beverage producers as well as understanding how to develop trusted relationships in China.

Mr Williams says he was struck at the importance of e-commerce platforms to New Zealand’s food and beverage exporters.

"In 2020, these large platforms are vital to exporters interacting with consumers and providing value to them.

"I strongly encourage anyone else to apply for future programs run by NA CAPE as they provide invaluable knowledge and networks to support your professional development."