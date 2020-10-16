Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 10 million engaged learners globally

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 15:26

Microsoft Corp recently announced the progress made since launching its ambitious global skills initiative aimed at helping 25 million people worldwide gain more digital skills in 2020.

In the three months since the launch of the initiative, Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub have reached 10 million learners in 231 countries and territories through opportunity.linkedin.com.

Across 21 markets in Asia Pacific, there have been close to 1,552,000 learners reached through the initiative. Globally, the most popular in-demand learning paths are Software Developer, Customer Service Specialist, and Data Analyst.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and transformed the future of work for communities in New Zealand. Addressing and closing the skills gap is an urgent task, key to inclusive economic recovery and digital transformation. While we are close to the halfway point of our goal to help 25 million people globally, we continue to strive in our commitment to drive societal progress and help improves lives of people in New Zealand by advancing their capabilities and expertise," said Russell Craig, National Technology Officer, Microsoft NZ.