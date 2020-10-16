Bands on Board returns to Interislander this summer - KiwiRail PR

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 16:58

Passengers on Interislander's Kaitaki sailings this summer can look forward to the return of the popular "Bands on Board" programme, supporting New Zealand music.

Bands on Board offers touring performing artists the opportunity to cross Cook Strait free, in return for entertaining passengers during their crossing.

"This summer, with borders still closed to international visitors, is a perfect time for New Zealanders heading off or returning from holiday to start or finish their trip with some live New Zealand music," KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says.

"Passenger bookings are already heavy over the Christmas - New Year period and having performers on board gives bands exposure to a new audience, as well as free passage for one vehicle and up to six people, while creating a festive Kiwi summer vibe for Kaitaki's passengers."

Only Kaitaki has a stage area so it's the only Interislander ferry to host performers, on one sailing each way per day. Usually, performers are on board most days during the summer peak holiday season.

Since record-keeping began in 2006, Interislander has hosted artists on 4694 sailings. Performers have included jugglers and face painters, as well as new bands and household names like Anika Moa and Fur Patrol. Musical genres have included Folk, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Acoustic singer songwriters, Classical, Funk and more.

"We vet all applications to ensure the quality and suitability of performers and we prioritise family-friendly acts," Mr Miller says.

Bands wanting to apply for the coming summer season should visit this website link: https://www.greatjourneysofnz.co.nz/interislander/contact-us/bands-on-board/

Interislander considers applications twice a month and they must be made at least a month before the requested travel date.