Little Biddy Gin scoops five medals at The Junipers 2020

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 17:47

As they approach their second birthday on 17 October 2020, the team at Reefton Distilling Co. have a lot to celebrate, scooping five awards at The Junipers - the New Zealand Gin Awards 2020.

With the gin category seeing significant growth in recent years and gin distillers consistently creating new and exciting gins both in New Zealand and overseas, the New Zealand Gin Awards 2020 invited gins from around the world to be tasted and rated by an expert judging panel.

This year’s inaugural competition saw entries from New Zealand and around the globe. Entries were divided into seven categories, namely: Classic Dry, Contemporary, Matured, Old Tom, Old Navy, Flavoured Gin and a New Zealand category reserved for Gin distilled in New Zealand.

Award winning West Coast spirits

With three Little Biddy Gins in the contemporary category and two in the matured category, Reefton Distilling Co. continues to live up to their reputation as an award-winning distillery, with these five gins each achieving Silver or Bronze.

Their Little Biddy Gin - Black Label and Little Biddy Gin - Gold Label each achieved a Silver medal in the Contemporary category, with Little Biddy Gin - Classic receiving a bronze. Their two limited release Little Biddy Cask Aged Gins also achieved medals in the Matured category, with the recently sold out Little Biddy Gin - Cask Aged (Pinot Noir) receiving silver and their newly launched Little Biddy Gin - Cask Aged (Bourbon) achieving bronze.

These five new awards come hot on the heels of a recent gold medal for Little Biddy Gin - Classic at the prestigious international SIP Awards 2020. This brings Reefton Distilling Co.’s medal total to 21, a remarkable achievement for a relative newcomer in an age-old industry, especially when up against competition from some of the industry giants.

Little Biddy Gin Created in honour of Reefton legend Little Biddy, a pipe-smoking, gin-toting, 4-foot-tall gold prospector, the Little Biddy Gin range includes native botanicals foraged from deep within the same West Coast rainforest where Biddy once fossicked for gold. Mixed with some of the world’s purest water from artesian springs, the result is a uniquely New Zealand Gin that captures the taste of the West Coast rainforest.