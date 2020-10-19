OPC launches privacy breach reporting tool

|
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched NotifyUs-a new online tool enabling businesses and organisations to easily assess whether a privacy breach is notifiable.
Under the Privacy Act 2020-which comes into effect on 1 December-it will be mandatory for organisations to notify OPC if a privacy breach has caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm. Businesses and organisations which fail to report a notifiable privacy breach to OPC may receive fines of up to $10,000.
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says NotifyUs will help organisations determine whether a breach has caused, or could cause, serious harm, and guide them through the reporting process.
"We want the privacy breach pre-assessment and reporting process to be straightforward," says Mr Edwards. "NotifyUs has undergone extensive testing ahead of today’s launch to ensure the guidance is clear and easy to follow. I encourage people to use it in advance of the new legislation taking effect on 1 December."
