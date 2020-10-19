Wellington Chamber congratulates NZ Labour on election win

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 12:19

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates the New Zealand Labour Party on their election win over the weekend and looks forward to working closely with the next government.

"The Chamber has been vocal on several key areas throughout the election campaign, that must be addressed by the incoming government: Putting the economy first, protecting Wellington’s "ground floor", fixing our roading and water infrastructure, introducing controls for commercial insurance, improving training and apprenticeships, help Wellington become a student city, easing immigration strains, and doing more to combat climate change," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"These are all incredibly vital issues for our region, our economy, and our business community - not to forget there’s also the added uncertainty of ongoing COVID-19 impacts.

"Our message has been clear - Wellington has been a forgotten and left-behind city when it comes to our main centres. Auckland and Christchurch have seen significant amounts of Central Government investment, while Wellington has struggled.

"Our local councils throughout the Wellington region continue to be caught with unaffordable costs to keep our cities safe and livable. Resilience projects, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Three Waters, lack of housing stock, it all needs to be done and the local ratepayer cannot fund it all.

"There is a strong Wellington regional-contingent within the Labour caucus, fifteen in total. We need these MPs to advocate strongly on behalf of their region. Wellington’s key issues need to be a part of the next Government’s agenda.

"The Chamber also congratulates all the incoming Wellington MPs on their new roles representing their electorates and parties. Overall, we count twenty-one representatives based in the Wellington region across the spectrum. We look forward to engaging with them all in the coming months."