Tomahawk appoints new South Island Senior Account Manager

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 13:07

Tourism marketing company Tomahawk has recently appointed Kate Baxter as its first South Island-based Account Manager.

Kate is a highly experienced Sales and Marketing Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the Tourism industry. She was previously International Markets Manager - Western for Destination Queenstown, Inc; where she played a key role in positioning Queenstown as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier four season lake and alpine resort.

Tomahawk Marketing Director Gina Paladini said that Kate’s experience working with a wide range of tourism providers in the South Island makes her a valuable new asset to the Tomahawk team.

"We idenitified last year that we wanted a Key Account Manager in Queenstown or Christchurch to better support our South Island customers with more one on one catch ups. We found the perfect person with Kate’s vast tourism experience! From working in-house for Heli Glenorchy to coordinating marketing for NgÄi Tahu tourism her love of the industry and experience aligns perfectly with our customers and our culture. She’s passionate and creative with exceptional understanding of branding, digital strategy and customer relationships, so we’re thrilled that she has joined our team," said Gina.

Based in Christchurch, Kate is responsible for managing many of Tomahawk’s South Island accounts. Her central location will allow her to travel regularly to meet customers and gain an in-depth understanding of their values, goals and challenges.

Kate says that she is grateful to be able to continue working within the tourism industry at a time where many New Zealand tourism providers are seeking advice, guidance and specialist skills.

"I know many of our incredible tourism providers are facing unprecedented challenges right now and I’m looking forward to helping Tomahawk’s clients find new ideas and solutions to nurture and grow their businesses," said Kate.