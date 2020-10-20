Election delivers high expectations for working people - E tu Union

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 09:42

E tÅ« congratulates the Labour Party and the Green Party for their respective victories after the preliminary results of General Election 2020.

While the official count is yet to come, Labour have won enough votes to govern alone, and the Greens are back in with more MPs than last term.

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary Annie Newman says the result is great for workers in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The Labour and Green parties went into the election campaign with strong policies for workers.

"We congratulate both parties for this result, and in particular, would like to congratulate E tÅ« leader Ibrahim Omer who has been elected as the first African MP to Parliament."

Annie say the key policies for workers include Fair Pay Agreements, the Living Wage for workers employed by contractors in the state sector, and doubling the minimum sick leave entitlement.

"We calling for Labour’s workplace relations policies to be part of their commitments in the first 100 days.

"We expect them to move quickly on Fair Pay Agreements, which will transform the New Zealand workforce by providing industry standards for many of the country’s most vulnerable workers."

E tÅ« will continue to put pressure on the Government to deliver for workers and will hold them to account, Annie says.

"We have made more than 13,000 calls to E tÅ« members and have engaged with parties and candidates throughout the campaign to ensure our issues are front and centre.

"We have high expectations for this Government. The election has given them one of the clearest mandates for progressive transformation in living memory."