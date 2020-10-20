BNZ Markets welcomes Cameron Waugh as Director, Debt Capital Markets

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 10:13

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) welcomes Cameron Waugh as Director, Debt Capital Markets in the BNZ Markets division.

BNZ Head of Capital Markets, Mike Faville, says, "We’re pleased to welcome Cameron to the BNZ team. He brings with him a wealth of experience from across New Zealand financial markets.

"His extensive background in global markets fixed income as well as primary capital markets will benefit our customers, particularly those looking for opportunities during this period of uncertainty," says Faville.

Cameron, who joins BNZ from CBA in New Zealand, says "The BNZ DCM team has an incredible reputation and great global footprint, linking issuers with investors from all over the world and acting as lead arranger and joint lead manager on many prominent bond deals.

"It’s an exciting time to be joining the BNZ team," says Waugh.

Cameron has an LLB and a BCom in Finance from the University of Auckland and is a CFA Charterholder.