Unprecedented interest in entry-level Silverdale industrial precinct - Bayleys

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 11:16

Reflecting pent-up demand for well-located, well-priced industrial units on the North Shore, 33 of the 35 units in stage one of a new development in Silverdale are already under contract, just days into the marketing programme.

Selling off the plans, the freehold strata-titled units in Peters Way, Silverdale are the first release within the master-planned 74-unit precinct called Industry, the first such development of this scale for the North Shore.

Stage 2 is now set to be released later this week with similar demand expected from owner-occupiers and investors.

Industry is being marketed by Richard Moors and Christopher Moore of Bayleys North Shore Commercial.

Units in Stage one are priced from $269,000 plus GST and range in size from a modest 40sqm to 124sqm, with mezzanines optional.

Moors said the entry-level pricing is proving heartening to smaller industrial businesses who have effectively been priced out of the market in the increasingly saturated industrial sector.

"It’s been a hard slog for businesses looking for space to buy as inventory levels are tight right across the region.

"There’s unprecedented demand for warehousing in the fast-growing e-commerce environment, as small and medium-sized businesses experiencing rapid online growth require smart logistical solutions.

"Likewise, businesses and individuals looking for personal storage for cars, boats, campervans, and art will appreciate these new units given the price point, as they’ll be able to take advantage of the low interest rate environment and have some tangible control over their future from a physical space perspective.

"These architecturally-designed high-specification units will look sharp and offer flexible, efficient space with forward-thinking credentials."

Designed by BSW Architects, the units will have tilt slab walls, 6-metre stud in the warehouse component, large roller doors allowing ease of access for vehicles. optional mezzanine storage and office space.

Moore says Industry has been designed for maximum flexibility, and the Light Industrial zoning coupled with a broad range of unit sizes will allow for a broad range of activities including workshops, warehouses, distribution, storage, light manufacturing and fitness facilities.

"With an Industry workspace, businesses will be able to rack and stack product to optimise the space - with or without the potential mezzanine.

"These units will be a game changer for many types of commercial operations given the capacity to put in anything from car stackers to high shelving."

Every unit will have enviable natural light from clear roofing panels, select units will have glazing at the rear to take in views across Silverdale and there are options for rear courtyards where occupiers could have an outdoor staff area or additional storage.

High-speed fibre internet connectivity, a bathroom and at least one car park is standard with every unit, along with closed circuit security monitoring over the entire development.

Silverdale has seen exponential residential growth and rise in capital values in the past decade and there’s substantial infrastructural spend earmarked for the area.

Moors said the wider Silverdale/Wainui/Dairy Flat area will become one of Auckland’s key

growth areas in coming years and he sees huge potential demand for these adaptable industrial workspaces from expanding businesses, new businesses, online businesses requiring warehousing and those that are considering new ways of working in the wake of COVID-19.

"What the lockdown periods demonstrated was the capacity for people to be productive even when away from their traditional places of work.

"Astute business owners with staff domiciled in the Silverdale catchment could see value in these units as part of a core and flex business model.

"Trade-based operators associated with the construction sector will recognise the intrinsic convenience value of the location given the residential development that’s happening in the wider area, as will those considering high-quality showroom use.

"The units could also be suitable for personal storage or workshop space for people who have downsized."

Close to Silverdale Town Centre and Silverdale Mall, the Industry development is two kilometres from Auckland’s Northern Motorway on-ramp, 16 kilometres from Albany and 32 kilometres from Auckland’s CBD.

Moore says the central Silverdale location makes Industry a good base for servicing all of the North Shore along with Red Beach, Orewa and Gulf Harbour.