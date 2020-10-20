EROAD announces launch of EROAD Clarity Dashcam

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 13:47

EROAD announces the launch of EROAD Clarity Dashcam to enable fleet owners to provide better driver coaching as well as fact determination for accidents involving commercial vehicles.

Truck drivers have it tough out on the roads; they drive long distances, other vehicles can be unpredictable, and if an accident happens, it can be catastrophic. Two thirds of fatal accidents involving trucks are in fact caused by other motorists.

Transport technology company EROAD is on a mission to make our roads safer, and today launched EROAD Clarity Dashcam at its virtual event EROAD Vision.

"We are proud to be continuing the journey to safer roads with the launch of the EROAD Clarity Dashcam," said EROAD CEO Steven Newman. "We look forward to seeing the next set of results that our customers achieve in reducing crash harm on our roads, and the savings they make in reducing their insurance premiums from demonstrating their vehicle safety."

EROAD has seen a consistent reduction in overspeed events - a key precursor to accidents - in the fleets that have adopted its technology. Its driver facing device - the EHUBO - helps to coach drivers by indicating events such as overspeeding, harsh cornering or accelerating, as well as reminding them to have a rest when they have been on the road for a while. Over the last 5 years EROAD customers have reduced their frequency of overspeed events by 56%. Such a reduction means safer roads for all road users.

EROAD Clarity Dashcam continues the safer roads journey by adding video footage into the coaching moments, and providing factual proof of incidents when something unfortunately does go wrong. The integration of the dashcam and the EHUBO data into the MyEROAD web platform means that all the driver statistics, vehicle maintenance, and now video footage can be found in the same place - MyEROAD Replay. This gives fleet managers richer data at their fingertips for saying "that harsh braking you did saved a life, thank you", "I can see that the car cut you off and braked erratically causing the accident", or "I’m sorry for the mistake that my driver made".

Turning on the dual-facing EROAD Clarity Dashcam requires no action on the driver’s part: the camera is powered up by the truck ignition, and a harsh driving event - speeding, sudden braking or swerving, or an actual crash - will trigger a video to be sent to the MyEROAD platform for review. The driver can also manually send a clip back by pressing a button on the dash, or the back office can request a clip up to 40 hours of driving later with no need to contact EROAD for help using the MyEROAD Replay platform.

Each automatically uploaded Full HD video clip is 20 seconds, capturing the triggering moment plus 10 seconds before and after, both front and driver facing - or just front facing, depending on a company’s needs and policies. There is also the option to record audio (set to OFF by default), and a lens caps is provided to afford privacy to drivers who wish to sleep in their cab in auxiliary mode.