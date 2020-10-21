'NZ real estate start up My Pitch List set to challenge the status quo'

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 09:22

New Zealand’s real estate market is about to get turned on its head and follow in the footsteps of global travel, holiday and video content industries with the launch of local start up, MyPitchlist.

Based on the principles of the sharing economy, mypitchlist.co.nz is a two-sided digital platform that allows sellers to put their property up for pitch and invite local real estate agents to bid to win it as a new listing. Sellers get full transparency around agents’ commission rates, sales history and recommendations, saving them time and empowering them in their decision-making process.

Co-founders and co-managing directors, Regan Grafton and Julie Spedding began building MyPitchlist following the sale of Spedding’s home.

"The process of selling my first home was a huge learning curve," says Spedding.

"Kiwis pay some of the highest commission fees in the world, and many people don’t realise that these fees, along with marketing costs, can be negotiable.

"They just need to know where to start, and be given the confidence to do so. My Pitch List addresses this by giving sellers an easy to use platform to compare agents and choose the best one for them," continues Spedding.

Further research showed that 72 percent of people thought agents’ fees were too expensive, yet 74 percent of home sellers were only speaking to one agent, and therefore not shopping around to get the best deal.

Co-founder and co-managing director Regan Grafton says sellers are wanting better rates from agents but on the whole feel uncomfortable negotiating commission and marketing fees face-to-face.

"My Pitch List takes away the awkwardness of the interaction when choosing an agent. We’re aiming to put the power into the hands of the sellers," says Grafton.

The platform is 100 percent free for sellers to use and posting a property only takes a minute. Agents can choose from a range of subscription fees, that will give them the ability to pitch to win listings, providing them with more chances to land business and grow their network.

CEO of Serko, Darrin Grafton, is backing the venture, and comments:

"This site is set to disrupt a category that hasn’t changed in decades, it delivers a true win, win to both sellers and agents. MyPitchlist.co.nz arms sellers with the knowledge to make an educated decision as well as reducing their commission fees. And secondly, creates a new pipeline of business for agents."