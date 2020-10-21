Singapore Airlines to begin non-stop services to New York's JFK International Airport

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 11:26

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will return to New York on 9 November 2020, when it launches non-stop flights between Singapore and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Operating to JFK International Airport would allow Singapore Airlines to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate. SIA’s non-stop services to New York would also be supported by the growing number of transfer passengers who can now transit via Singapore’s Changi Airport.

SIA also anticipates significant cargo demand from a range of industries based in the New York metro area, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and technology firms. The new service will provide the only non-stop air cargo link from the U.S. Northeast to Singapore, which serves as a regional distribution hub for many major U.S.-based companies.

The Airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft on the route. This aircraft is configured with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.

Today, SIA operates non-stop services to Los Angeles. It will continue to review its operations to the United States, and assess the growing demand for air travel amid the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, before deciding to reinstate services to other points in the country.

"Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network. Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key U.S. market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return," said Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial for Singapore Airlines.

"Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel. Our customers say that they are increasingly confident about air travel, given the robust health and safety measures that are in place, as well as testing regimes to protect them and our staff. This optimism is also driven by recent moves by countries such as Singapore, which are easing the restrictions on both transit and inbound passengers in a safe and gradual manner.

"The fundamental importance of air travel remains unchanged despite the pandemic. Air travel can bridge long distances and physically bring together families and friends, support both business and leisure trips, and has a direct impact on economic growth and job creation. That gives us confidence about the medium to long-term prospects for the industry."

Notes to editor

Resuming New York Services from a New Home

Starting on 9 November 2020, SQ24 will operate three-times weekly from Singapore Changi Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport. From 11 November 2020, SQ23 will operate thrice weekly from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport.

Details of the flight services are shown below:

Flight / Flight Days / Departure Time- / Arrival Time- / Flight Time

SQ 24 SIN-JFK / Mon, Wed, Sat / 0225 / 0730 / 18 hours 5 minutes

SQ 23 JFK-SIN / Mon, Wed, Fri / 2230 / 0610 (+2 days) / 18 hours 40 minutes

-All timings in local time

Staying Safe On Board

Singapore Airlines has implemented an extensive range of health and safety measures to ensure a comfortable and secure flying environment. All SIA aircraft are equipped with sophisticated airflow management systems that replace all cabin air every two to three minutes. HEPA filtration ensures that particles, dust, viruses and bacteria are removed, producing cabin air that is of a similar standard to the air in a hospital operating room.

SIA aircraft undergo extensive cleaning prior to passenger boarding, including disinfection of all hard surfaces, tray tables, Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system screens and lavatories, which are also refreshed frequently during flight. Headsets and headrest covers for each seat are replaced for every passenger, and linens such as pillow covers, blankets and duvets are disinfected via high temperature washing before every flight.

In addition to all crew members wearing protective equipment such as goggles, latex gloves and masks, inflight service has been modified to minimise contact between passengers and crew members. Personal care kits comprising a face mask, hand sanitiser and a disinfectant surface wipe are also provided for each passenger.

All passengers are required to keep their masks on throughout the flight when they are not eating or drinking.

A range of touch-free options for safer travel is also available. This includes online or mobile app check-in, mobile boarding pass generation and bag tag printing at self-service kiosks. The SingaporeAir mobile app also enables passengers to access KrisWorld, the Inflight Entertainment system, via their mobile phones.

About Singapore Airlines

