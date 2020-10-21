Expanding range of products reflects growing popularity of venison - Silver Fern Farms

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 13:46

Silver Fern Farms is delighted to add two new products to its venison range, Venison Cutlets and Venison Minute Steaks. These additions to the range reflect growing consumer demand in this category as a result of growing awareness of the high nutritional value and delicate flavour and versatility of farmed venison.

Silver Fern Farms’ Group Marketing Manager, Nicola Johnston says there are still legacy misperceptions about venison, for example that its flavour is too gamey or that it’s only for fine dining, which hold some consumers back from trying it, but those who do are converted.

"Our research shows that 41% of premium meat consumers are now regularly buying venison, up from 30% five years ago. We’ve responded to that by ensuring our venison range offers something for everyone, from cuts that can be used to create special occasion meals to impress, to those that are quick, easy and nutritious for family week-night meals," says Ms Johnston.

Each of the two new products in Silver Fern Farms’ venison range caters to different needs, and complements the wider range of venison products. The 300g Venison Cutlets (portioned for two) are the first ‘bone-in’ product in the range and look exquisite on the plate as well as being beautifully tender; while the 400g Venison Minute Steaks can be prepared as fast as the name promises and open a realm of possibilities such as a quick and easy lunch, canape or snack to enjoy on the go.

"Our venison is all pasture-raised, grass-fed on New Zealand farms, with no hormones added, ever. The result is a consistent, delicate flavour. In addition to its great taste and versatility, it’s incredibly nutritious - so good that it has been said by experts that if a scientist could create an ideal meat it would be venison," says Ms Johnston.

Venison is higher in iron and selenium than beef and lamb, and lower in fat than skinless chicken. With its higher proportion of energy from protein, it’s a great choice for those who want to benefit from the nutritional value of meat while reducing saturated fat intake.

It is also a great choice for conscious consumers who care about the provenance of their food and the relative environmental footprint of its production. In addition, like all other products in Silver Fern Farm’s retail range, the venison cuts come trimmed and portioned, so there is no further waste-producing preparation or trimming required. It is also more sustainably packaged following Silver Fern Farms’ introduction late last year of new recyclable outer sleeves, which has halved its plastic waste.

In 2019 Silver Fern Farms became the first red meat company to be CEMARS (Certified Emissions Measurement and Reduction Scheme) certified, reflecting its wider commitment to driving sustainability throughout its supply chain.

Silver Fern Farms’ new Venison Cutlets and Minute Steaks will be available in supermarkets nationwide from 26 October, alongside its existing wider venison range and all of its other premium red meat products. Founded in 1948, Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand’s largest producer of grass-fed lamb, beef and venison.