Ross Pennington receives INFINZ Distinguished Fellowship appointment

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 16:35

Chapman Tripp Partner Ross Pennington shone under the spotlight at last night's annual INFINZ (the Institute of Finance Professionals NZ Inc.) Awards, where he was recognised with a Distinguished Fellowship appointment for his significant and valuable contribution to New Zealand's finance and capital markets industry.

Fellowships are nominated by those in the INFINZ 1,800-strong member organisation and conferred by the INFINZ Board at the prestigious black-tie awards dinner, which was held last night at Auckland's Shed 10. Over 500 industry professionals were in attendance. Pennington joins esteemed company as one of only five Distinguished Fellows.

A partner at Chapman Tripp since 2015, Pennington is a leading capital markets, banking and structured finance expert advising on a broad range of funding transactions including green, social, and sustainable financing initiatives. He is well respected as a prominent leader and advocate with government and regulators, and has helped develop new markets including New Zealand's Kauri Bond market.

On announcement of the appointment, INFINZ Chair Louise Tong said, "One of the four objects of INFINZ is advocacy - contributing to better public policy. Our advocacy effort relies heavily on the contribution of members who give their time free of charge, sharing their expertise and experience to contribute to better outcomes in policy and legislation."

"Ross is a current INFINZ Board member and has chaired our advocacy effort for over 10 years now. We are indebted to him for his passionate and tireless efforts, dedicated to create a better functioning marketplace for the benefit of NZ Inc." she added.

INFINZ is the member-based industry body for professionals working and participating in finance roles and in New Zealand's financial services eco-system, established to promote the quality and standing of both the industry and its participants and to represent and advocate on behalf of its members to legislators, regulators and policy-makers, government and other professional/industry bodies.