Two farmers elected to DairyNZ board

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 20:38

Two dairy farmers, Jim van der Poel and Colin Glass, were re-elected onto DairyNZ’s board at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ashburton this week.

Jim and Colin are elected to the DairyNZ board for the next three years. They will be two of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors who contribute to DairyNZ’s strategy and priorities on behalf of dairy farmers.

This year’s AGM focused on DairyNZ’s highlights and key activities during the 2019/20 dairy season - which included the investment of dairy farmer levy funds.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel reflected on the previous year, including DairyNZ’s achievements and the complex environment farmers are working in.

"It has been a busy and challenging year for the sector, with Covid-19 an unexpected event which affected many Kiwis. This also provided the opportunity to highlight the value and importance of our sector to New Zealand’s future," said Mr van der Poel.

"Last year we made good progress towards Mycoplasma Bovis eradication and in a world-leading emissions programme, He Waka Eke Noa, to collectively build a farm-level emission reduction framework. DairyNZ also advocated for pragmatic essential freshwater rules for farmers."

DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle shared key programmes and projects and looked ahead to the 2020/21 season.

"The flexible milking project is a highlight. This is a promising option for farmers who want more ability to vary work hours to suit their teams. DairyNZ scientists have been working with farmers in Lincoln to trial milking cows three times over two days, to understand the impact on milk production," said Dr Mackle. "New research indicates that farmers could benefit from the system, with only a small reduction in milk production.

"Looking to next year, a key focus is our new project Step Change, which aims to help dairy farmers achieve financial gains, while making progress towards their environmental goals and adapting to pending regulation changes.

"DairyNZ will continue to advocate for farmers on freshwater policy and continue to look for opportunities in research which support sustainable and profitable farming."

At Wednesday’s meeting, results of several AGM resolutions were also announced. These included the ratification of board-appointed directors Peter Schuyt and Mary-Anne Macleod, and a resolution on director remuneration. Mary-Anne replaces Dr Helen Anderson, who is stepping down from the DairyNZ board after 10 years.

For more information on DairyNZ’s Annual Report, future investment priorities and AGM results, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.

About DairyNZ

DairyNZ is a levy-funded organisation which invests dairy farmers’ money into a wide range of programmes including research and development to create practical on-farm tools, leading on-farm adoption of good practice farming, promoting careers in dairying and advocating for farmers with central and regional government.

Two new directors for DairyNZ

Jim van der Poel

Jim is a dairy farmer and with his wife Sue has farming interests in Waikato, Southland, Canterbury and in the United States. He has a long association with DairyNZ, including being a farmer-elected director and chair of DairyNZ’s board.

Jim has been on the Fonterra board, and was an inaugural director on the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, as well as serving on the board of New Zealand Cooperative Dairies. He has also received numerous industry awards including Sharemilker of the Year, Dairy Exporter Primary Performer Award and a Nuffield Scholarship.

Colin Glass

Colin and his wife Paula, with their two teenage daughters, own a 670-cow dairy farm, and two further irrigated properties rearing and finishing bull beef at Methven, Mid-Canterbury.

Colin is the chief executive of Dairy Holdings Limited which has extensive operations throughout the South Island. He is a director of several agri-business companies and is currently chairman of Ashburton Lyndhurst Irrigation Limited.