No summer 'sausage guilt' with Frank's Sausages including their NEW Delidogs

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 10:32

Summer is long days at beach, river or lake or just hanging out and recharging. However, for many summer brings ‘sausage guilt’, a nagging feeling about the quality of sausages served to family and guests.

Thankfully Frank’s Sausages has the answer - quality sausages, made with 100 percent free range meat, free of gluten, nitrate and preservative. Additionally, summer 2020/21 heralds Frank’s new Delidogs range with four flavours - Classic, Spicy, Cheesey and Chorizo/Chicken removing ‘sausage guilt’ and adding flavour and convenience to tables across the country.

Frank’s Delidogs - slightly bigger than a frankfurter - are perfect for every guilt-free summer meal. Think movie night, slide them in a fresh bun and enjoy as a hotdog with a side of sauerkraut or onions. Why not try them for breakfast with a fried egg?

Frank’s Sausages is owned by Waikato couple, Frank Nagel and Sheryn Cook - who with the support of their family - run an artisan sausage making business from Paeroa. It all started when Frank, a native of Hamburg in Germany, was so frustrated at being unable to get quality sausages in New Zealand, he started making his own. "In Germany you wouldn’t put any ingredient into a sausage that you wouldn’t recognise on your dinner plate, and you certainly wouldn’t add fillers!", he explains.

From its beginning, in the laundry of Frank and Sheryn’s Matamata home which they converted to a commercial kitchen, Frank’s Sausages has grown to employ seven staff plus Frank and Sheryn. It remains somewhat of a family affair, with both Frank’s and Sheryn’s mothers part of the team. Frank's mum ably helps out on the packing line and Sheryn’s mother assists with in-store tasting and merchandising.

Sheryn says "We’re always educating consumers why our sausages are a healthy alternative to mass produced ones. We use New Zealand free-range meat which is gluten free, nitrate free, preservative and colour free and KETO friendly. All our products are handmade and we don’t add anything to our sausages that we wouldn’t fed our own kids."

What’s more, Frank’s Sausages comes in environmentally friendly packaging. Sausages are vacuum packed using a cardboard sleeve, reducing the need for cardboard boxes or plastic stickers. Online orders directly from Frank’s are packed in environmentally friendly Woolcool thermally insulating packaging.

Frank says one thing he’ll never compromise on is the quality of their ingredients and the natural, nutritious methods they use to make sausages. It means their sausage making takes far more time - but he believes it’s worth it to make delicious, flavour-filled sausages.

For those enjoying summer - Frank’s pledge means when purchasing Frank’s Sausages from selected New World and Pak’n Save stores in the North Island, Farro in Auckland, Wellington’s Moore Wilson's, Fresh Choice Barrington in Christchurch or buying online www.frankssausages.co.nz - there’s no need for ‘sausage guilt’!

Frank’s Delidogs RRP $10.99

Available from selected New World and Pak’n Save stores in the North Island, Farro in Auckland and Moore Wilson's in Wellington and Fresh Choice, Barrington in Christchurch or online from www.frankssausages.co.nz