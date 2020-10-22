BNZ welcomes Darcy Tim to Property Finance team

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 10:47

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is pleased to announce that Darcy Tim has been appointed to the role of Director of Structured Finance within BNZ’s Corporate and Institutional Property Finance Unit.

BNZ General Manager of Property Finance, Phil Bennett, says "Darcy has a wealth of experience in property finance, having worked in the industry in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom for the last 18 years, and we’re incredibly pleased to have him join our team.

"Darcy has financed some of the largest transactions in the New Zealand property market and has a strong understanding around structuring, development finance and debt syndication. His experience includes both commercial and property finance roles with both a New Zealand bank and a specialist non-bank property finance lender," says Bennett.

Darcy, who will be joining BNZ from Versa Finance, says "I’m looking forward to joining the property finance team at BNZ.

"BNZ property finance have deep connections with the industry, a network that spans right across the country, and have been instrumental in some of New Zealand’s landmark projects and deals, so it’s an exciting time to be joining the team," says Tim.

Darcy holds a Bachelor of Business Studies and a Postgraduate Diploma in Valuation and Property Management.

He starts with BNZ on 9 November 2020.