Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 11:10

Kia Hiwa ra, Kia Hiwa ra, Karanga te po, Karanga te ao

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has appointed RÄnata Blair as Head of MÄori Sector and Relationships.

In this role, RÄnata will focus on the four pou that underpin the bank’s MÄori business strategy:

whanaungatanga - building relationships through shared experiences and working together towards a common goal;

manaakitanga - showing respect, care and hospitality for others and creating tailored solutions that help MÄori to achieve their aspirations;

whai rawa - supporting iwi and MÄori business to thrive, which will contribute to the prosperity of MÄori communities;

kaitiakitanaga - weaving collective insights, capabilities and knowledge of Te Ao MÄori to provide the best outcomes from a holistic and long-term perspective.

BNZ Executive, Chief Customer Officer - Corporate and Institutional, Penny Ford, says, "The prosperity of MÄori, and of MÄori businesses, is vital to the prosperity of Aotearoa.

"MÄori organisations and businesses have a significant role in the economy of Aotearoa New Zealand. They are asset-rich, diversified across a range of sectors and are experiencing a period of strong growth.

"We are focused on helping MÄori business invest in their enterprises and in their communities to deliver long term sustainable growth.

"RÄnata’s wealth of business and cultural expertise and a wide network of relationships will be fundamental to ensuring BNZ can play a positive role in delivering MÄori business growth in New Zealand and celebrating MÄori culture at BNZ.

"I’m excited about the difference that RÄnata will make at BNZ and we look forward to RÄnata sharing his MÄtauranga MÄori with us and with all our customers, particularly iwi and MÄori businesses," Ms Ford says.

RÄnata will commence his role in November and work alongside the BNZ whanau to support the long-term, sustainable success of MÄori businesses. In his role he will also help lead initiatives such as BNZ’s Te HÅkaitanga (MÄori leadership programme) and Te PÅ«taketanga (MÄori cultural intelligence programme) to more deeply embed MÄori culture into the ways of working at BNZ.

About RÄnata Blair

RÄnata has held many governance and kaitiaki roles notably on the NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust, NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Reserves and the Independent MÄori Statutory boards. He is a member of the Institute of Directors, a trustee of the Eden Park Trust Board and a director at engineering firm Harrison Grierson.

RÄnata has demonstrated his Rangatiratanga me Te Aronga ki Mua (leadership and commitment) to the prosperity of MÄori and taiao (nature) and having established and run his own business, Evitan Events, he understands first-hand what it takes to run a successful business.

RÄnata is of NgÄti WhÄtua and Tainui descent, and is proficient in Te Reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori and kawa MÄori.