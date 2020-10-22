|
Kia Hiwa ra, Kia Hiwa ra, Karanga te po, Karanga te ao
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has appointed RÄnata Blair as Head of MÄori Sector and Relationships.
In this role, RÄnata will focus on the four pou that underpin the bank’s MÄori business strategy:
whanaungatanga - building relationships through shared experiences and working together towards a common goal;
manaakitanga - showing respect, care and hospitality for others and creating tailored solutions that help MÄori to achieve their aspirations;
whai rawa - supporting iwi and MÄori business to thrive, which will contribute to the prosperity of MÄori communities;
kaitiakitanaga - weaving collective insights, capabilities and knowledge of Te Ao MÄori to provide the best outcomes from a holistic and long-term perspective.
BNZ Executive, Chief Customer Officer - Corporate and Institutional, Penny Ford, says, "The prosperity of MÄori, and of MÄori businesses, is vital to the prosperity of Aotearoa.
"MÄori organisations and businesses have a significant role in the economy of Aotearoa New Zealand. They are asset-rich, diversified across a range of sectors and are experiencing a period of strong growth.
"We are focused on helping MÄori business invest in their enterprises and in their communities to deliver long term sustainable growth.
"RÄnata’s wealth of business and cultural expertise and a wide network of relationships will be fundamental to ensuring BNZ can play a positive role in delivering MÄori business growth in New Zealand and celebrating MÄori culture at BNZ.
"I’m excited about the difference that RÄnata will make at BNZ and we look forward to RÄnata sharing his MÄtauranga MÄori with us and with all our customers, particularly iwi and MÄori businesses," Ms Ford says.
RÄnata will commence his role in November and work alongside the BNZ whanau to support the long-term, sustainable success of MÄori businesses. In his role he will also help lead initiatives such as BNZ’s Te HÅkaitanga (MÄori leadership programme) and Te PÅ«taketanga (MÄori cultural intelligence programme) to more deeply embed MÄori culture into the ways of working at BNZ.
About RÄnata Blair
RÄnata has held many governance and kaitiaki roles notably on the NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust, NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Reserves and the Independent MÄori Statutory boards. He is a member of the Institute of Directors, a trustee of the Eden Park Trust Board and a director at engineering firm Harrison Grierson.
RÄnata has demonstrated his Rangatiratanga me Te Aronga ki Mua (leadership and commitment) to the prosperity of MÄori and taiao (nature) and having established and run his own business, Evitan Events, he understands first-hand what it takes to run a successful business.
RÄnata is of NgÄti WhÄtua and Tainui descent, and is proficient in Te Reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori and kawa MÄori.
