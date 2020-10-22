CurtainStudio announces gold partnership with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 15:57

CurtainStudio is pledging a donation of $25,000 to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) this year in a new partnership.

Kicking things off in Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, CurtainStudio will donate $2 from every metre of linings sold with all custom curtain making during the month, just one initiative planned for raising funds this year.

The new gold partner also joined more than 600 other workplaces, schools and community groups going Pink for a Day in October, wearing pink to show support and fundraise for the thousands of women each year who are diagnosed with breast cancer. As well as having fun and doing good, Pink for a Day is a way to enable CurtainStudio employees to have conversations about breast health and general wellbeing at work and play their part in helping to educate customers and raise awareness in support of Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Sam Payne, General Manager at CurtainStudio comments, "Many of our employees are women and our customer base is predominantly female too, so Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand is a really important charity initiative for us to support. With 34 stores nationwide, our amazing CurtainStudio team will be united with our wonderful customers by supporting the country's foremost breast cancer education and awareness organisation."

Evangelia Henderson, Chief Executive of BCFNZ comments, "It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner to the family - they say every cloud has a silver lining, but right now that’s how we feel about curtains! We are so excited about partnering with this clearly very passionate and compassionate team."

www.curtainstudio.co.nz

www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz