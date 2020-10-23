Successful investments win awards for two private equity firms

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 09:38

Successful investments by two private equity firms in Bayley Corporation and Contract Resources won awards from the New Zealand Private Capital Association as the best deals of the year at its annual conference in Queenstown yesterday (22 October).

‘The NZ Private Capital Investment of Year Awards recognise the private equity and venture capital firms that accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance,’ says NZ Private Capital Executive Director, Colin McKinnon.

Entries were judged on return to investors and the companies’ financial performance. The companies’ contributions to the economy, employment, innovation, consistency and industry competitiveness were also considered.

Mr McKinnon adds: ‘The winners of our 2020 awards are examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, and to share expertise and to provide capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.’

NZ Private Capital ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS:

INVESTMENT OF THE YEAR up to $150 million

Awarded to Direct Capital for their investment in Bayley Corporation

INVESTMENT OF THE YEAR over $150 million

Awarded to Anchorage Capital Partners for their investment in Contract Resources