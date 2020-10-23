DairyNZ seeks associate directors

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 10:59

Dairy farmers with an interest in governance are encouraged to apply for two associate director roles.

The DairyNZ board roles are a unique opportunity for farmers to contribute to their industry good body, participate in discussion and debate, and gain experience in a governance role.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel said the roles allow aspiring farming leaders to contribute to the sector and DairyNZ, while gaining valuable experience working with the Board.

"The associate director roles were introduced to enable dairy farmers to contribute to their industry good body, while gaining governance experience," said Mr van der Poel. "Every year the new associate directors bring their own experiences, opinions and outlook which helps shape board discussions, debates and decision-making processes."

Current associate director Richard McIntyre and previous associate director Matthew Herbert said it was a great opportunity to grow their understanding of governance procedures, while engaging in discussions and decisions.

"Being an associate director with DairyNZ exposed me to unique governance experience during some really challenging times for the sector, which supported my growth in other roles," explains Mr McIntyre. "Through this experience I also expanded my industry network, while being supported and encouraged by the other directors."

Mr Herbert agreed the opportunity has expanded his involvement and knowledge of governance in the sector.

"Being an associate director is a great experience and I recommend other farmers interested in governance to get involved, as you get to see everything in action," said Mr Herbert.

"It’s also allowed me to voice the opinions of younger farmers during board discussions."

Mr van der Poel encourages all farmers to consider applying to be an associate director.

"It is a unique opportunity to be involved in your levy organisation, being a part of the process and discussion, and understanding how we consider and address key issues that affect the dairy sector," said Mr van der Poel.

"We are looking for farmers interested in leadership and will use their experience to bring insight into DairyNZ board meetings."

Applications

The positions are open to current levy paying dairy farmers, who have a proven commitment to governance and aspire to be a leader in the dairy sector.

Associate directors are non-voting roles and are appointed to attend six board meetings: the first role between March and October 2021, the second role between October 2021 and June 2022.

To apply, email kaye.whitfield@dairynz.co.nz. Applications close 5 November 2020 and interviews will be held in early December.