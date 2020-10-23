Live export report is tinkering around the edges - SAFE NZ

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 13:36

The Ministry for Primary Industries has today released new requirements for the export of live animals by sea, following recommendations from a review into the animal welfare assurances MPI receives from exporters. The review was led by Mike Heron QC.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton, who took part in the review, said while she understands the scope of the review focussed on live export voyages, the new requirements are tinkering around the edges.

"It’s important to note that these animals will eventually be slaughtered in their destination, potentially by methods that have been outlawed in New Zealand."

"We’re seriously concerned about what will happen to these animals in the destination country, and these recommendations won’t change that."

MPI have yet to release their broader review into the live export trade, which Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor ordered in June 2019. Ashton said action on live export is long overdue and is calling on the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to intervene.

"The new, Labour led government will be completely misreading the mood of the nation if they don't ban live export."