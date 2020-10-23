Relief for farmers as live animal export trade resumes

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 15:31

Resumption of the live animal export trade, using new MPI rules based on the Heron "Shipment by Sea" review, will mean farmers can continue to benefit from strong international demand for breeding stock.

Currently 24,000 cattle supplied by New Zealand farmers are in pre-export isolation waiting to be exported.

Animal Genetics Trade Association spokesperson, David Hayman, said these cattle will be exported on four consignments to China as soon as possible.

"The decision means there’s vital export earnings in time for Christmas. We can resume the trade and pay farmers for the beef and dairy cattle they have ready to sell. There’s close to $200 million in contracts to close between now and December and we now have confidence to fulfil them.

"Those farmers need all opportunities to maximise stock sales and reduce wastage. Suspending their ability to sell their livestock to export was stressful for many dealing with a bad drought year and uncertain markets leading into an impending historic economic recession.

"MPI has confirmed that the trade will resume using enhanced contingency planning and reporting arrangements during voyage, plus additional checks of the ships from Maritime NZ. The space allowance per animal has been increased.

"The industry has agreed to implementing the maritime and animal welfare recommendations and the public can be assured that we are committed to ensure that the welfare of animals is still of the highest global standard."