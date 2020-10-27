Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Annual imports continue to fall - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 10:46

Imports, especially of fuel and cars, fell sharply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while exports held up, leading to a $1.7 billion annual goods trade surplus in the year ended September 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Imports fell $5.9 billion in the September 2020 year. A similar large fall in trade occurred during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, when both imports and exports dropped. This year, exports have held up well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

