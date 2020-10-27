Dairy exports dip in September - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 10:50

The value of dairy product exports in September 2020 fell from the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today.

The fall was price-led, as the overall quantity of dairy products exported rose over the same period.

"New Zealand exported a greater volume of dairy products in September 2020 than in the same month last year, but received less in return," senior insights analyst Nicholas Cox said.

