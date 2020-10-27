New role created to promote careers in horticulture

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 10:58

Emma Boase has been appointed to the new role of People Capability Manager at Horticulture New Zealand. The role has been created to help develop and promote careers in the horticulture industry.

‘It’s a big role, but I can’t wait to get started working with the industry so that more people can discover the vast range of rewarding careers in horticulture,’ says Emma.

‘I find it incredibly rewarding to empower people to make the connection between the fruit and vegetables on their plate, and where they were grown and the industry they come from.

‘Once people make the link between providing people with fresh, healthy food and a career in horticulture, they start thinking about working in the horticulture industry differently. Being able to relate the food that you interact with every day to a dynamic and innovative industry is really cool.’

As the new People Capability Manager for HortNZ, Emma will be supporting and coordinating the established nationwide network of Career Progression Managers.

‘The horticulture industry has already been working on creating innovative ways to meet seasonal labour needs, while making sure that long-term attraction campaigns get people into lasting permanent careers,’ says Emma.

‘A big issue that the industry is working to address is perception. We need young people and their parents to be more aware of the diverse range of careers out there in the industry, and show them that they can have a bright future in horticulture.’

Emma has considerable experience in promoting careers in horticulture. She has worked on various research and engagement programmes in her previous role as a Capability Research and Engagement Coordinator for NZ Apples and Pears. Emma also has experience developing graduate placement programmes while working as a Horticulture Engagement Coordinator for Massey University and HortNZ.