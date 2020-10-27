BNZ opens new branch in Auckland's Commercial Bay

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 15:21

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) opened its newest branch today in Auckland’s premier shopping complex, Commercial Bay.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Partnership Banking, Paul Carter, says, "BNZ Commercial Bay is the future of banking. Our digital tools take care of everyday transactions allowing our bankers to support customers to make the big financial decisions in their lives.

"BNZ Commercial Bay is a premium customer experience with quick and easy self-service options for simple banking needs. Cash and cheque transactions will be handled by the Smart ATMs, a coin machine, and a cash exchange machine in the 24/7 secure lobby and our team of experienced BNZ bankers are available to support customers with more complex matters.

"Our customers are embracing digital and this has accelerated further with COVID-19. Cash and cheque transactions have fallen by half, more than three quarters of basic over-the-counter transactions have shifted to Smart ATMs and more than 70 per cent are digitally active.

"We’re digital first and human when it matters. This means we’re providing our customers with the best of both worlds - award-winning online internet baking and services as well as talented bankers for when you need more personal support," says Carter.

BNZ’s Commercial Bay branch has iPads for customers to use for online banking and BNZ bankers are available to support customers to learn and become more confident with online and digital banking.