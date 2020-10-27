Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 16:49

Pack your bags: Stuff Travel has landed

Stuff has today launched a reinvigorated Stuff Travel offering that will help Kiwis discover New Zealand while driving much-needed business to the domestic tourism sector.

Stuff Travel provides a window into the best of New Zealand tourism, with travel writers uncovering hidden gems alongside much-loved hotspots. Beautifully curated travel inspiration is now enhanced with the ability to plan and book in one place.

Housed on the Stuff website, Stuff Travel incorporates a searchable inventory of content. This includes travel guides, expert picks, in-article travel recommendations, mix-and-match flights, search and booking functions for accommodation and activities, and Stuff-exclusive packages and deals. It will appeal to a broad audience including independent professionals, families, active relaxers and empty nesters.

The aim is for Stuff Travel to become a strong contributor to the future success of the New Zealand tourism sector, while providing investment in content, people, technology and relationships.

Stuff is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the Kiwi travel market, leveraging its expertise in travel journalism and scaled audience. Stuff’s travel content reaches more than 1.9 million New Zealanders per week across stuff.co.nz as well as travel sections in Stuff’s Monday metropolitan newspapers, Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News.

Research also shows readers of Stuff’s digital and print channels are 16% more likely than the general population to have been on a holiday in NZ in the last 12 months for at least one night-.

David Blackwell, Stuff Head of Travel, says the expanded offering will encourage Kiwis to explore their own backyard and help revive domestic tourism.

"Stuff is a credible, trusted voice with the audience and scale to combine our excellent travel editorial with a new revenue stream that will help fund our journalism. We’ve been fortunate to call on fantastic partnerships with key travel and tourism stakeholders to deliver the new Stuff Travel offering. Our valued advertisers will continue to benefit from having their brand in front of our highly-qualified, travel-intending audience. We look forward to bringing great new deals to our readers and further supporting the domestic travel industry."

Trupti Biradar, Stuff Travel Editor, says Stuff’s team of experienced travel writers and contributors underpin its editorial content online and in print.

"Earlier this year as the borders were closing we saw an opportunity to showcase the unique travel experiences Kiwis can have right here at home. We moved quickly to encourage Kiwis to explore their backyard and the feedback we’ve had has been heart-warming. It’s saved jobs and is helping to revive the domestic tourism industry.

"First and foremost we remain a trusted platform for storytelling, uncovering new hidden gems that will surprise and delight even the most well-travelled Kiwi. We will continue to be guided by our audience, delivering world-class content on the things that matter to them."

There’s never been a better time to book your next holiday and support local businesses and operators. Explore more at www.stuff.co.nz/travel