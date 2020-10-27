Cover-More Travel Insurance launches new benefits that cover Kiwis for Covid-19

|
[ login or create an account ]
Cover-More Travel Insurance, one of New Zealand’s leading travel insurance providers, today announced the launch of new benefits that provide cover for COVID-19 effective from 28 October 2020 to Kiwi travellers when they travel in New Zealand or to Australia.
The new COVID-19 benefits include medical cover for a traveller or their companion contracting COVID-19, essential healthcare workers whose leave is revoked due to COVID-19, and cover for cancellation or additional expenses if prepaid accommodation is shutdown.
Cover-More New Zealand’s General Manager, Distribution, Will Ashcroft said: "We are obviously thrilled to bring this new level of protection for COVID-19 to Kiwi travellers. While many Kiwis have already embraced domestic travel, we know there is significant pent-up demand for domestic and Trans-Tasman travel.
"We’ve built these products so they provide our customers with the certainty they need to plan their domestic and trans-Tasman travel so that they don’t need to miss out on meeting their new grandchild, going to a relative’s wedding, visiting family and friends, or simply exploring the wonders of our beautiful countries."
Cover-More’s new benefits are available under their single trip policies, offering the following cover for COVID-19.
- You get COVID-19 or you’re placed into quarantine due to contact with someone who has COVID-19 and you cannot travel.
- If your travel companion gets COVID-19 or is placed into quarantine and you no longer wish to travel.
- A non-travelling relative or business partner gets COVID-19, and you need to amend or cancel your trip.
- Cover for $250 per night if the person you were planning on staying with gets COVID-19 or they are placed into quarantine.
- Amendment or cancellation cover for essential healthcare workers e.g. doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics or other health care professionals whose leave is revoked due to COVID-19.
- Cover for cancellation or new accommodation expenses if your pre-paid accommodation is shut down for cleaning.
- Cancellation costs if your prepaid holiday activities are closed down.
Will Ashcroft continued: "As a company, we have also spent this time innovating our core product benefits so that our customers receive the cover they need."
Kiwis can get Cover-More’s new policies for COVID-19 at covermore.co.nz or through all their agents, brokers and business partners.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice