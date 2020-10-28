'Building Nations recognised as NZ's leading Corporate Event'

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 09:22

Infrastructure New Zealand’s flagship event Building Nations won the Best Corporate Event Award at the New Zealand Event Association Awards (NZEA) at the Civic Theatre’s Winter Garden last night.

More than 105 entries were received for the highly coveted awards, recognising Building Nations as one of New Zealand’s leading business events.

Infrastructure New Zealand Board Chair, Andrew Stevens said the award was testament to the efforts of the Infrastructure New Zealand team, "It’s hard to believe how far we have come, from our very first Building Nations Symposium at Villa Maria in 2006 with a mere 40 delegates, to the premier event on the infrastructure calendar that attracts so many delegates only a handful of venues in the country can accommodate us."

Stevens also reiterated the importance of Building Nations’ sponsors in consistently delivering a high-quality event, especially premier sponsor ANZ ,"This award is for our sponsors as much as it is for Infrastructure New Zealand. Without their support, an event like Building Nations just wouldn’t be possible - especially in a year as turbulent as this one."

Building Nations 2019 was also a finalist in the Best Local Government Event and Best International Event award categories and Infrastructure New Zealand Event and Member Services Director Sally Bunce was a finalist in the Established Event Professional Award, recognising her skill and experience in delivering high-end events.

Infrastructure New Zealand interim Chief Executive John Rae said Sally consistently raised the bar each year at Building Nations and the other events she facilitates for Infrastructure New Zealand. "Sally has an exceptional understanding of what it takes to deliver a highly complex and high-profile conference programme while seamlessly managing suppliers, sponsors, presenters, and delegates. Her innovation and professionalism have given our events a ‘wow’ factor and made Infrastructure NZ well known for its quality delivery, industry leadership and expertise."

Building Nations is New Zealand’s premier infrastructure event, attended by 700+ private and public sector infrastructure leaders. ReBuilding Nations 2020 will be held at Henderson’s Trusts Arena on November 18 and 19, with the theme of Building Back Better.