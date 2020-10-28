'GM Corporate Relations, Ian Bonnar to leave Chorus'

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 10:05

Chorus has today announced that Ian Bonnar, General Manager of Corporate Relations will leave the company early in 2021.

Ian has been with the company since 2013 and on the executive team since 2014. Prior to joining Chorus he spent nearly five years at Telecom.

"Ian has been at the centre of some of the most sweeping sector reforms New Zealand has ever seen," said Chorus CEO JB Rousselot. "He can take great pride in the lasting impact he has made.

"Ian was involved from the inception of fibre in New Zealand, leading the communications for the negotiations with the Crown to ensure Chorus’ participation in UFB, and the subsequent demerger of Telecom and the creation of Chorus.

"Since joining Chorus he has contributed to steady improvement in the company’s overall reputation, delivering much more constructive stakeholder relationships."

Ian Bonnar said, "In every career you want to be able to point to something truly meaningful that will make a lasting difference. I can’t think of many better examples of this than the nationwide rollout of fibre - which proved its value many times over during the lockdowns and will continue to be looked back on as an exceptional investment for the country."

"Now with the fibre build largely complete, and more than 750,000 customers enjoying their fibre on Chorus connections, the time has come to draw a close to more than a decade of work and move on to the next challenge."

"I wish Chorus every success as it navigates the next phase," he said.