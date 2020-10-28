Public sector holds up September job numbers - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 10:46

Job numbers rose in September 2020, largely due to an increase in filled jobs in public administration and safety, Stats NZ said today.

Filled jobs were up by 7,266 to 2.2 million in September 2020, after a similar rise in August. The number of filled jobs usually rise between August and September - last year’s numbers were up by 12,626 over the period.

"Jobs in public sector administration have been rising since April," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

"Some of September's increase is related to preparation for the General Election, which was held in October 2020."

The public administration and safety industry had 4,558 more jobs in September 2020 compared with August. Healthcare and social assistance had the second-largest increase, up 2,356 jobs.

The largest fall in filled jobs came from the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry, down 2,633 jobs.

All the regions were up in filled jobs compared with August. Canterbury had the largest increase (up 1,935 jobs), followed by Wellington (up 1,878 jobs).

"The lift in jobs across all regions for the September month coincides with Auckland moving to alert level 2 on August 31 and the rest of New Zealand moving to alert level 1 later in September," Ms Chapman said.

Stats NZ calculates filled jobs by averaging weekly jobs paid throughout the month, based on tax data.

September quarter gross earnings up

Gross earnings for the September 2020 quarter were $35.4 billion, up $2.6 billion (7.9 percent) compared with the June 2020 quarter.

"September quarter gross earnings are up strongly compared with June, which were heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Chapman said.

"Earnings for the June 2020 quarter were lower than the previous June, while September quarter earnings were 5.3 percent up on the September 2019 quarter."

Key travel restrictions and COVID-19 alert system timeline

19 March 2020: New Zealand’s borders close to almost all travellers, except for returning New Zealanders.

25 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 4.

27 April 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3.

13 May 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 2.

8 June 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 1.

12 August 2020 : Auckland enters COVID-19 alert level 3 and rest of New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 2.

31 August 2020: Auckland enters COVID-19 alert level 2 with some extra restrictions on social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga and rest of New Zealand remains at COVID-19 alert level 2.

22 September 2020: All regions in New Zealand except Auckland enters COVID-19 alert level 1.

24 September 2020: Auckland enters COVID-19 alert level 2 without the extra restrictions on social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga.

Public sector holds up September job numbers

Employment indicators: September 2020

