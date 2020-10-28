'Fellowship caps award-winning year for Colliers' Corporate Solutions team'

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 11:01

The leader of Colliers International’s award-winning Corporate Solutions team has been made a Fellow of the Property Institute of New Zealand.

Don Smith, Corporate Solutions Director at Colliers, was among six members to be invested with a fellowship at the Property Institute’s virtual AGM this year.

Smith was recognised for his contribution to the industry including mentorship of young professionals and his active role within the Property Institute of New Zealand (PINZ).

PINZ President Luke van den Broek says being granted a fellowship is one of the Property Institute’s highest honours.

"It is not an easy road. These members are among our most senior; they have demonstrated they have established a professional reputation of high ethical standards and are held in high esteem by their peers.

"They have served the profession with distinction, and they have made a significant personal contribution to the advancement of the profession, and have gained huge respect for that work."

Viv Gurrey, PINZ Chief Executive Officer, described Smith as a deserving and excellent recipient.

Smith began his property career at the Ministry of Health as a property and procurement specialist before joining AMP as a commercial property manager in 1995.

He moved to JLL in 2000 and DTZ in 2004, becoming its national manager of property services. He joined Colliers in 2008 to lead the Corporate Solutions team nationally. Smith says he is honoured to have been made a Fellow of the Property Institute.

"I have been actively involved with the Property Institute for more than 25 years and have gained valuable knowledge and made outstanding connections. To be recognised by such a prestigious group is a real privilege and an honour."

The Property Institute is one of the country's foremost membership organisations, representing more than 2,000 property professionals in a broad range of fields.

Colliers’ Corporate Solutions team provides innovative, market-leading services for corporate occupiers throughout New Zealand. Its experts help clients to minimise business disruption and maximise productivity by ensuring properties are well-maintained, compliant and safe.

Earlier this year, the Corporate Solutions team was named Facilities Management Team of the Year at the RICS Awards New Zealand 2020.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is the global professional body promoting and enforcing the highest international standards in the valuation, management and development of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Its awards are held in major cities around the world every year.