Prime location in Waikato’s heart - Bayleys

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 11:39

Matamata’s reputation for being the most desirable location in the country to dairy farm has been well earned, and properties like the Pond Road one marketed by Bayleys highlight the district’s appeal.

The 174ha dairy unit near Hinuera offers an intending buyer the opportunity to leverage off the farm’s solid grass-based production base, with potential to take it further if desired.

The property straddles lightly used Pond Road with 24 hectares of easier country providing expansive views for the two farm-houses on the property, looking eastwards across the road to the remaining 150ha flat land making up the farm. The property is based predominately on a fertile sandy loam, with a small area of peat.

Offered for sale by tender the property falls within the "gold triangle" not only for pasture production, but also for being less than an hour from main centres including Cambridge, Matamata, Tauranga and Hamilton.

The farm’s historical production has been on an upward trajectory for the past three years, producing 165,000kg milk solids in the 2019-2020 season, despite tough drought conditions. Typically milking about 500 cows, the property had supplements in the past year including 360 silage bales and 300 tonnes of dry matter of maize silage.

The jewel in the farm’s infrastructure is the near new 44 aside herringbone dairy with Alpha milking plant and yard capacity for 500 cows. Other farm infrastructure includes three half round barns, two gable sheds and a calf rearing shed.

The farm comes complete with three homes, one a relatively newly built 130 square metre three-bedroom home with brick exterior and coloursteel roofing, fully insulated and complete with heat pump. The second home is a weatherboard property, with wooden joinery an underfloor insulation with three bedrooms.

The third home is a 130 square metre house with three bedrooms, providing a high standard of staff accommodation.

Bayleys agent Mike Fraser-Jones says purchasers of the property will be securing themselves an honest, proven performance property in a particularly desirable part of the Waikato.

"Interest in land in this part of the country never dwindles, the combination of soils, location and climate all make it the ideal place to be for anyone serious about growing grass. Pond road offers up plenty of options around lifestyle, schooling and off-farm work options for partners, it’s the right farm in the right place."