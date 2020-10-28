New online fruit industry job site launched

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 15:59

Young Kiwis are being encouraged to take on a working holiday over summer, earning cash and making new friends while exploring some of the best regions in Aotearoa.

A new online job service has just been launched, ‘ Pick Tiki’, the brainchild of recent university graduates Emma Boase and Summer Wynyard, who recognise the work opportunities that exist for young people in the summer hotspots of Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Central Otago. Both Emma and Summer spent their university holidays working in the cherry and apple industries and would like to help other Kiwis have similar experiences.

Summer, who works with industry organisation New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc, says Pick Tiki was developed to reach students and other young Kiwis who are not only looking for work over their university break, but also permanent positions.

"Many people are unsure about what fruit picking and packhouse jobs involve, and there are some negative and often inaccurate assumptions about conditions and pay levels. What we are trying to do is dispel those myths and by screening employers, we are showcasing the ones we believe will offer great experiences for our young people. We also wanted to simplify the process to get seasonal work and this platform is literally a one-stop job shop," she says.

Jobs posted on the site will also appear as alerts on the Pick Tiki Facebook page. There will be positions in the cherry, plum, apple, pear, grape and kiwifruit industries, with work available immediately and through until May 2021.

"If I was still at university this summer, I would grab my flatmates, hire a campervan and travel NZ doing different jobs listed on Pick Tiki," says Emma. "You could start in Nelson thinning kiwifruit, head down to Central Otago to pick cherries, go to Rhythm and Alps for New Year and then at the end of January head up to Hawke’s Bay to help out with the apple harvest," adds Summer.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to grab a group of friends, explore a new region or two and earn some cash while you’re doing it," says Emma.

"We are also working with the local tourism organisations in each region to help students find accommodation and transport. They are keen to promote local music events and other social experiences that will appeal to this age group in their regions, so it will be a fantastic time for everyone."

To find out more information please visit www.picktiki.nz