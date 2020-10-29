'Macquarie recognised for customer experience and CEO of the Year at global awards'

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 15:25

Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), has taken double gold at the annual World Communications Awards hosted virtually from London. The company received the award for the best Customer Experience and David Tudehope won CEO of the Year.

Macquarie received the Customer Experience (CX) Award for its Heartbeat program and outstanding customer experience measured by a world-leading +72 NPS. Heartbeat Club encourages Macquarie’s entire team to delight customers and literally do the opposite of industry counterparts.

Macquarie’s CEO David Tudehope was recognised for his 28-year career, championing the de-regulation of the telco industry, bucking the trend of poor customer service among competitors, and pioneering innovative technologies in Australia, including colocation data centres in the early 2000s and SD-WAN in 2016.

Macquarie’s antithetical approach to industry counterparts is illustrated in its share price growth - over the past three years it has risen 83% versus the overall decline of 18% across other telcos [1]. The company delivered its sixth consecutive year of profitable growth in its most recent FY20 results, which underscored a circa-$100m investment into sovereign government and enterprise data centres in Australia this year.

Presenting Mr. Tudehope with the award at the ceremony held overnight in London, Nokia UK and Ireland CEO Cormac Whelan said:

"For the CEO of the Year, we're definitely looking for the X-Factor and we definitely found it here. The judges described the winner as the most customer experience focused CEO they've ever seen. Which has resulted in his company delivering a net promoter score at the same level as Apple and Amazon.

"He championed increased competition in his own domestic market and has delivered outstanding growth for the company he himself founded in 1992."

David Homer, Senior Client Partner at Capita, who awarded the Customer Experience Award, added:

"Providing the best all-round experience with customers is the focus for this particular award. The winner motivated staff to look for ways to delight customers and hence increasing the company's net promoter score."

Commending the awards, Macquarie Telecom Group Chairman Peter James said:

"This award is testament to Macquarie’s purpose since day one to make a difference in our industry, and I’d like to thank our staff and customers for making it possible.

"David and Macquarie have always placed customer service experience at the centre of decision making, from product release, to staff hiring profiles, to staff incentives. This award provides a shining example of an Australian company setting the bar for outstanding customer service on a global stage."

The World Communications Awards are the most revered mark of achievement in the global telecom industry. For over 22 years, the awards have recognised innovation excellence in global telecoms companies and attract hundreds of submissions annually.