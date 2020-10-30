Grey Power elects new president

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 09:25

The New Zealand Grey Power Federation, a national seniors’ advocacy group with 50,000 members has elected a new president - Jan Pentecost, who’s been the Federation board’s secretary for ten years and is the first woman to occupy this position since the Federation started 34 years ago.

Awarded a QSM in 2018 for her voluntary work with seniors, Jan sees her role as leading the Federation in their fight for issues which affect many older people.

"Across the country we have many older people with inadequate income, poor housing, unacceptable health and home service care, loneliness and elder abuse," Jan said. As the chair of the Federation’s Advocacy committee, Jan believes the fact that all the main political parties have finally agreed to support the appointment of an Seniors’ Commissioner comes from years of lobbying by the Federation.

"We have an ageing population, many of whom are living solely on their pension. They cannot afford private medical care; they don’t own their own homes so aren’t able to move into a retirement village and can’t pay sky-high market rent for their accommodation.

"We have also seen cuts in home health care for elderly people still living independently."

Jan said the Federation will go back to the new government to see election promises for a Seniors’ Commissioner are put into action.

"We need someone with a similar role to the Children’s Commissioner and the Race Relations Commissioner to advocate effectively for older people. With our seniors’ population expected to make up 25 per cent of the population by 2051, and with projections showing there will be at least 60 per cent more elderly than children then, we need an effective voice across all our issues."

In her new role, Jan is keen to put the Federation back in the public eye.

"We want our work to complement the wonderful effort made in all local Grey Power Associations. Clear communication at all levels will be my goal," she said.