ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: On the up

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 10:03

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index bounced in October. Consumer confidence lifted 9 points to 108.7 in October, with the current and future conditions indexes lifting by similar amounts.

"Consumer confidence remains under par but it’s much improved," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

"The profile is remarkably similar to business sentiment indicators: a sharp bounce, a wobble, then renewed improvement to still slightly under-par levels."

Turning to the detail:

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation lifted 5 points to +3, breaking a run of three consecutive (small) falls.

- A net 28% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, up 6 points in another welcome change of direction.

- A net 11% think it is a good time to buy a major household item, an improvement of 12 points. That’s still consistent with tough times ahead for the retail sector.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook lifted 14 points to a still-wary -21%. The five-year outlook rose 7 points to +22%.

- House price inflation expectations lifted again, up 1.2%pts to 4.6%. They rose in every region, and are strongest in Wellington (5.5%).

- General inflation expectations rose 0.6%pts to 3.8%, the highest since February

"Households are increasingly confident that the housing boom has legs, but they remain wary about whether it is a good time to splash the cash

"Willingness to buy a major household item remains at levels suggesting heavily curtailed spending, despite the strong housing market.

"Housing booms certainly create a vibe on the street, but they are not a win for everyone, and are a little nerve-wracking in an economy facing a large negative income hit.

"New Zealand households are in a delicate balance. Job security has taken a hit, but not evenly - it’s primarily amongst young people and lower income earners in retail, tourism and hospitality - though the full force hasn’t been felt yet due to the wage subsidy.

"House price increases are making homeowners feel richer and renters/first-time buyers poorer.

"There’s nothing ‘fair’ about recessions, and this one in particular is hitting vulnerable groups hardest."

