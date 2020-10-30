Public voting open for pandemic-resilient business award

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 12:30

Judges for the Sustainable Business Awards have announced five finalists for the Resilience in Crisis Award. The winner will be chosen by public vote.

The new Resilience in Crisis Award has been created to recognise business resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is focused on successful responses with sustainability outcomes and is sponsored by Stuff.

Voting closes at 6pm on 19 November and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards at the Awards ceremony.

The finalists are:

Cultivate Christchurch - youth development through urban farming. During lockdown it switched to home deliveries of fresh produce.

Heilala Vanilla - pure vanilla products from a farm in Tonga. It used vanilla extraction tanks to produce hand sanitiser.

Kaitiaki Adventures - Māori owned and operated adventure tourism company. It created a Māori-focused environmentally-friendly water catcher.

Student Volunteer Army - thousands of student volunteers who created a grocery delivery service.

Whenua Iti Outdoors - outdoor programmes that blend adventure, culture, environment and wellbeing. It pivoted to online learning and community-based programmes.

The Awards ceremony will be broadcast online and is free to view. It will be accompanied by regional events up and down the country.

Winners will be announced across 12 categories of sustainable business, as well as the Transforming New Zealand Award - the supreme award.

View the full list of finalists: https://sustainable.org.nz/finalists-of-2020-sustainable-business-awards/

Vote for the winner of the Resilience in Crisis Award: https://sustainable.org.nz/resilience-in-crisis-award/