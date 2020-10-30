'Farmlands Co-operative announces $7.0m net profit for 2019/20 financial year'

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 12:00

Farmlands Co-operative has announced a $7.0 million net profit for the 2019/20 financial year, complementing more than $91.1m in monthly rebates, discounts and loyalty rewards to its 72,000 shareholders.

The result has been built on turnover of $2.6 billion and revenue of $1.1 billion - numbers impacted considerably by both COVID-19 and challenging seasonal events. Farmlands Chief Executive, Peter Reidie says the "credible" result has been delivered through strong support and a bit of Kiwi ingenuity.

In a year of challenges, Mr Reidie drew special attention to the commitment of Farmlands staff, who tirelessly provided supplies and service to shareholders during the lockdown period. He says creating a functioning e-commerce platform within 4 weeks to trade during COVID-

19 Alert Levels 3 and 4 was also a highlight.

"This is a reflection of our co-operative’s innovative mindset and a determination to do right by shareholders," he says. "The fact we were able to trade at all during Alert Levels 3 and 4 came down to the hard work and dedication of the Farmlands team.

"The COVID Click and Collect online store is a true success story for our organisation and is testament to the Farmlands Co-operative Spirit. Our shareholders needed us and we responded accordingly."

In just one month, the Click and Collect store brought in more than ten times more revenue than the previous e-commerce site had in an entire year. The quick turnaround was only possible due to the completion of the Farmlands business transformation programme - Braveheart - in November.

While completing the 3-year, $90m transformation programme was a key milestone in the financial year, Farmlands Chairman Rob Hewett says the unpredictable nature of what followed forced focus squarely onto what could be controlled. Working capital debt materially decreased, reducing total debt levels by $4.7m.

"Our co-operative performed well in the first half of the year and despite being affected negatively by the global pandemic in the second half of the year, we were pleased with the planning and rapid decision making of management - and the support from many of our business partners," Mr Hewett says.

COVID-19’s impact was most keenly felt in April, with a drop in revenue of more than 30%. Mr Reidie describes the drop in revenue in the final quarter as "sobering" and in spite of the core role farming plays in the economy.

"Without the response we initiated including support of the wage subsidy, rent relief, staff remuneration sacrifice, supplier support and other austerity measures, Farmlands would have incurred a substantial loss. We are grateful for the assistance our stakeholders have provided us," Mr Reidie says.

"Although COVID-19 has put us to the test, even endangered us and threatened our financial health, the resilience of our operation and business model, and the commitment of our people to support their shareholders, shone through."

As a result of both the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent acceptance of the Government wage subsidy, Mr Hewett says it would be "inappropriate for the co-operative to return a Bonus Rebate to members this year".

"While the Board knows this is disappointing for shareholders, I am sure we all appreciate the unique nature of the climate we have traded in for the second half of our financial year, the heightened uncertainty this presents to the company and the need accordingly to preserve cash as much as possible until the outlook improves," Mr Hewett says.

Mr Reidie says the annual result provides only a glimpse into the strides Farmlands has made in the past year.

"We have achieved some significant milestones over the last 12 months. Farmlands Card is now accepted online for the first time, through Repco and Topmaq. We have also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, AgResearch and Beef + Lamb," he says.

"We have reorganised our structure to provide a more regionally-focused approach to shareholder requirements, while also ensuring we derive more value from our investment in technology. While trading challenges and uncertainty remain, we have positioned ourselves to keep bringing benefits to shareholders."

- The 2020 Farmlands Annual Report will be available to view from midday Friday at www.farmlands.co.nz/annualreport