'Speight's dances its way to glory'

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:08

Last night at the prestigous Marketing Awards, the Effies, the latest Speight’s commercial that danced its way into New Zelanders hearts, won gold for its creators.

‘Speight’s The Dance’ won multiple awards: a Gold award for FMCG, a Gold Award for Best Strategic Thinking, the Hardest Challenge Award and the biggest Award of the night, the Grand Effie, which is awarded to the campaign that achieved the most extraordinary results.

Craig Baldie, Australia and NZ Marketing Director at Lion who was responsible for leading the team that was behind its creation also won Marketer of the Year.

"It was fantastic to see our teams at Lion and at our agency DDB recognised for their incredible insight and talent in creating this wonderful story that has resonated so strongly with New Zealanders" said Lion NZ Managing Director Rory Glass. "The first time we saw the commercial we knew it was something truly special and it has proven to be the case."

The top selling beer across New Zealand, Speight’s has long been known for its iconic advertising going back three decades to the time of the Southern Man.

‘Speight’s The Dance’ tells the story of a husband-to-be hesitantly practising his wedding night dance with his work mates in the shed after work, and ends as he triumphantly spins his bride around the dance floor to the tune of ‘Baby its You’ by 80’s band Promises.

"The Dance has brought Speight’s into the present and talks to the idea of mateship in a modern way with humour and pathos" said Craig Baldie. " The insight behind this story is a universal truth, that true friendship is measured not by what you say, but by what you are willing to do for one another."

Baldie said " the team at DDB are unmatched when it comes to wrapping advertising messages up in stories that capture hearts and minds of Kiwi’s and Speight’s The Dance is just another example of their world class talents."

Lion NZ MD Rory Glass congratulated DDB, Baldie, NZ Marketing Director Rach Ellerm, and the Speights Marketing team of Jeremy Meech, Geoff Kidd, Kris Hansen Jack Halpin and Rachel Wilson saying "We are incredibly proud of the team and their work. By boldly tapping into the cultural relevance of today they have created a world class camapign".