Spark Business Hawkes Bay Napier CBD Celebration stars

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:50

Each year the Napier City Business Inc host the annual CBD Awards, this year however it’s a little different - a lot like how 2020 has been for everyone!

We felt with the recent global and national pandemic affecting businesses small and large, that this year it felt like a ‘celebration’ was in order and acknowledgement of each other as a CBD star.

Guest speaker and MC is Mike McRoberts - journalist and TV3 News Anchor will present the awards and speak about the importance of resilience and working in difficult situations having been a war correspondent and news anchor.

Nominations were called for from the public for the People’s Choice star and the other categories where nominated by other CBD businesses or their clients.

Pip Thompson - Manager said; "We have had a variety of nominations from different business sectors which has been great and very encouraging. The judging was conducted by Hamish Saxton - CEO of Hawkes Bay Tourism and Richard Muneke - Director of City Strategy Napier City Council and overseen by Dan Browne Chairman of the Napier City Business Inc, who kindly gave up their time for the interview process". In some of the categories it will be very close".

The finalists are in no particular order:

People's Choice Stars sponsored by The Breeze

This is voted by the public/customers via media and instore votes

Postie Plus, Max Fashions, Spex Eyewear for instore Kilm Turkish Restaurant, Bendon and Rock My Belly

Community Spirit Star sponsored by Napier City Council

A business or individual that has gone beyond Lockdown to support and care for their community.

Hawkes Bay @ Home, Two Lippy Ladies, Decorum

Innovation Star sponsored by Spark Business Hawkes Bay

A business that excelled by offering on-line purchase service to their customers over lockdown and beyond. This business has innovated by going online or extended their e-commerce offerings

Alexanders Apparel, Two Lippy Ladies, Hawkes Bay @ Home

Team Star - sponsored by Navigator

Awarded for the best team. This can be large or small. The winning team will be one that celebrates achievements, went beyond the call of duty over Lockdown for the staff and customers - with a fabulous team culture.

Vinci’s , Market Street, Wardini Books, Kathmandu

Landlord Star sponsored by Sam McDonald of Bayleys

When the going gets tough, a Landlord who was collaborative, empathetic to help business tenants over Lockdown and beyond.

Wallace Developments, Benson Properties

New Business Star sponsored by Napier City Business Inc

Started a new business in the Napier CBD since September 2020 People’s Insurance, Central Firestation Bistro, Dandan Fashions.

Icon Star sponsored by Chris Wiig Menswear

This person represented the persona of the CBD. Members know this person for the wisdom, knowledge, and positivity shared and judged by current icon, Chris Wiig.

(to be announced on the night).

Results will be announced 5 November.