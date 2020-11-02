New Board appointment for Financial Services Complaints Ltd

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 09:28

Liesl Knox LLB has been appointed to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) Board, the organisation announced today.

FSCL is a dispute resolution scheme approved under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008.

Liesl is a New Zealand qualified lawyer with over 25 years’ experience in financial services; including banking, consumer credit, insurance, and advisory sectors both in New Zealand and in the UK. "Liesl has built up a reputation of providing practical, commercial legal advice to help businesses provide excellent, compliant products for consumers of today, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the Board" says FSCL’s Chief Executive Officer, Susan Taylor.

Liesl’s current role is Corporate Counsel at Avanti Finance Limited and she heads both the Legal and Compliance and People and Capability Teams. Her experience has more recently expanded into risk, operations, and people, reflecting her understanding of the needs of financial services businesses to deliver to the regulatory framework within which they operate. Liesl will serve as an industry representative on FSCL’s Board, which is made up of two industry representatives, two consumer representatives and Independent Chair, Jane Meares.

Ms Meares acknowledged the contribution made by outgoing Board member, Gary Young, who has served on the FSCL Board for the past seven years, saying:

"Gary has been an industry member representative since January 2014. He has made an invaluable contribution and we thank him for his measured and wise counsel and his service," Liesl’s appointment comes into effect from 1 November 2020.