Tower supports new way of working with EQC

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 14:20

Blair Turnbull, Tower Insurance’s Chief Executive Officer, welcomes the announcement that private insurers will be working with EQC to deliver better outcomes for customers after natural disaster events.

"There is no doubt that the Christchurch Earthquakes had a devastating impact on the community, and the response model in place didn’t enable fast, effective resolutions for all customers," said Turnbull.

"The way we responded to the Kaikoura Earthquake was vastly different and worked well for all parties. Our agency approach with the EQC meant we were able to go in, assess damage and set things right for customers much more quickly.

"It is pleasing to now formalise this style of approach with the EQC and ensure that in future we can be the first contact for customers and manage their claim through to completion," said Turnbull.