Lime and Mercury team up to help 300k Kiwis go electric

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 16:31

Lime will offer free e-bike and e-scooter rides up to $5 to more than 300,000 Kiwis this week, to encourage them to join the electric revolution.

The initiative, to celebrate Lime (the world’s leading provider of shared light electric vehicles) partnering with local electricity provider Mercury, is aimed at getting more people moving around their cities sustainably.’

Mercury customers in cities where Lime operates can redeem up to three free rides of up to $5 this week.

Meanwhile, Lime customers are being offered up to 20 free $5 rides by joining Mercury before mid-December.

Mercury also becomes Lime’s national electricity partner, helping to power Lime charging warehouses across the country.

Lime ANZ General Manager Wendy Rattray said Mercury and Lime share a vision for more sustainable and affordable modes of transport.

"As we transition to more sustainable modes of transport in New Zealand, we want our riders to benefit from doing the same. It’s all part of our effort to be carbon negative as a company by 2025 and to reach net zero by 2030," she said.

"We are excited to work with Mercury to encourage more Kiwis to join the electric revolution and access cleaner transportation."

Mercury’s Chief Marketing Officer, Julia Jack, wants to see more New Zealanders supported in going electric to help New Zealand’s decarbonisation ambitions.

"New Zealand's largely renewable electricity is the solution. Not only is it much cheaper than fossil fuels for any distance travelled, you remove tail-pipe emissions and noise if you’re swapping out from an old car," she said.

"And with e.scooters and e.bikes you also add the fun factor. The challenge now is helping people to join the electric revolution, and that’s what we're focused on together with Lime."

New Zealand’s mostly fossil fuel-powered road transport accounts for about 40 per cent of gross carbon dioxide emissions. Congestion causes up to 150 lost hours a year on average for New Zealand commuters, according to global transport consultancy INRIX.

"E.bikes and e.scooters are absolute game changers. We want more people experiencing that wonderful feeling of flattening hills and avoiding traffic without breaking a sweat," said Jack.

The new partnership follows Lime’s recent announcement that it will be carbon negative by 2025 and is the first micromobility company to commit to setting a Science Based Target to be net zero by 2030.

-The details:

â Offers available in areas Lime is in operation - Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch, Dunedin and Tauranga.

â Mercury offer - 3x$5 rides per customer, valid from 2 - 8 November.

â Lime offer - 10-20 free $5 rides for joining Mercury, if you join Mercury between 3 November - 16 December.

â Terms apply to the offers.

â The average Lime trip is $4-$5, 10 minutes, 1 km distance.