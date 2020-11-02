CINZ congratulates new Minister of Tourism

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 16:34

The business events industry welcomes the appointment of Hon. Stuart Nash as the new Minister of Tourism. News Release

Business events industry welcomes appointment of Hon. Stuart Nash as Minister of Tourism

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) welcomes the appointment of Hon. Stuart Nash as the new Minister of Tourism.

CINZ Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins says the business events industry is looking forward to working with Minister Nash and having direct dialogue on the role this sector will have in supporting New Zealand’s economic recovery.

"Business events are a significant part of tourism and we were the first to feel the impact of the global pandemic with the cancellation of large gatherings and border controls," she says.

"The appointment of a senior Minister signifies the relevance and importance of the broader tourism sector to New Zealand’s recovery.

"Additionally, Minister Nash takes on the portfolios of Economic and Regional Development and Small Business, which will support the multitude of small businesses who are at the very heart of the sector."

CINZ has long held the view that business events is a significant contributor to economic growth and regional development in terms of investment, infrastructure, and job creation.

"We look forward to engaging with Minister Nash directly on the benefits of business events in economic growth and regional development," Ms Hopkins says.

"We are also delighted to continue working with a friend of the industry, Hon. Peeni Henare in his role as Associate Minister of Tourism. Associate Minister Henare has spent some time with members of the sector and has a strong grasp on the role it plays," says Ms Hopkins.

CINZ would like to recognise and thank Hon. Kelvin Davis and Hon. Phil Twyford in their roles as Minister of Tourism and Minister of Economic Development respectively during the last term.

Both Minister Nash and Associate Minister Henare will be invited to meet the industry at BE Reconnected, on 1 December in Auckland, a sector specific event which will directly engage both the industry and customers to drive business opportunities in 2021.