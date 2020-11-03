2021 Toyota GR Supra gets more power from redesigned engine

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 08:52

After just one year, Toyota has already delivered on its promise made at the GR Supra launch to continually evolve the high-performance sports car by upgrading the performance of the 2021 model.

Significant changes to the engine’s exhaust manifold and positioning of the twin-scroll turbo have wrestled an additional 35kW out of the power unit, lifting maximum power output by 14% to 285kW (382hp) from the 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine. The 2021 GR Supra can now go from zero to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala said the GR Supra already has incredible power and torque from a highly responsive engine and the upgrade makes it a key competitor in the competitive high-performance sports car segment.

"Toyota is once again living up to its promise to make its cars even better with this power upgrade. My experience with the new GR Supra has shown it to be the ultimate driver’s car with fantastic response and handling."

"TOYOTA GAZOO Racing continues to provide the energy and driving adrenalin into our most recent vehicles such as the GR Supra and GR Yaris, which is another new car that we can’t wait to see and drive," he said.

Supra enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the exhaust manifold has been redesigned as a separate item from the cylinder head and has been modified to have six ports instead of the previous two. This change improves the twin-scroll turbocharger’s capabilities and reduces heat. Another engine modification was a new piston design that reduces the compression ratio. The engine will retain its eagerness to rev while producing peak torque from just above idle all the way up to the red line at 5,000 rpm.

New under-bonnet aluminium braces that tie the strut towers to the radiator support will deliver even greater rigidity and more track-focused handling.

The 2021 GR Supra features red painted front Brembo® brake callipers, which feature the Toyota Supra logo, marking the only external visible difference from the launch edition.

Buyers will also have an opportunity to purchase one of just two GR Supra Limited-Edition models secured for this country by Toyota New Zealand. The GR Supra Limited Edition is available in an exclusive Horizon Blue colour matched with 19" matte black alloy wheels. Inside, the Limited sports black leather and Alcantara accented sports seats with unique blue perforation underlay and stitching.

"Over the next 18 months we plan to expand our range of GR vehicles, which will offer a performance or cosmetically enhanced vehicle across different body styles like the GR Yaris," says Mr. Lala.

Apart from the engine upgrade and tweaks to the suspension and bracing, the 2021 GR Supra is largely unchanged from the 2020version. One exterior colour - Downshift Blue - has been discontinued and Phantom Grey has been added to the colour options. The Horizon Blue exterior is only available for the Limited Edition.

GR Supra is a light car, with a total kerb weight of 1570 kilograms, with the 285 kW (382hp) inline six, running through a fast changing 8-speed automatic transmission. Maximum torque is 500Nm which starts at a low 1,800 RPM.

"As the halo model for Toyota sports cars, GR Supra points to a new generation of driver-focused cars that will offer dynamic styling and faithful handling, even at the limits of performance," Mr Lala says.

A feature of the Toyota GR Supra is the driver’s ability to move between normal and sports mode that adjusts the steering, transmission shift pattern, engine sound, active differential performance, adaptive dampers and engine response. While there is no manual transmission available, the automatic transmission with large steering wheel-mounted paddles means the driver can take control of the gear changes.

The Adaptive Variable Suspension system provides a high level of both drivability and riding comfort by optimally controlling elements such as the selected driving mode and the damping force of each wheel’s shock absorber depending on road surface conditions.

Other standard items include an Active Differential, Variable Ratio Steering, Active Sound Control and a performance brake package with red callipers. The Toyota GR Supra has a comprehensive list of safety features including Front Collision Warning with Brake function, Attentiveness Assistant, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Info.

The interior of the GR Supra features leather and Alcantara accented sports seats that have four-way lumbar adjustment and heaters. There is plenty of bolstering and support for driver and passenger having fun on a mountain road or on the track.

For commuting or long road trips, a 12-speaker premium JBL sound system, 20GB internal music storage and Satellite Navigation is accessed via an 8.8 inch touchscreen. A colour head-up display shows the car’s speed, speed limit for the road ahead and navigational directions.

New Zealand buyers will get an opportunity to secure an upgraded GR Supra although stock availability is likely to be more limited than for the current model. Customers can order the GR Supra now through their local Toyota store.

The additional strut braces in the 2021 GR Supra can be retrofitted to the 2020 model but the upgraded exhaust manifold cannot be fitted to GR Supras manufactured before March 2020.

The Toyota Drive-away pricing includes all on road costs; WOF, registration, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and three years or 100,000 kms warranty.

The 2021 GR Supra is priced at;

3.0PT Sports Coupe AT $98,990

Limited Edition 3.0PT Sports Coupe AT $99,990