Compass Agribusiness appoints sustainability lead

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 12:35

Leading trans-Tasman investment and rural partnership specialist Compass Agribusiness has ramped up its sustainability credentials with the addition of global specialist Jacqui Macalister to its team.

Macalister, Compass’s new GM Sustainability, brings to the role two decades of experience in corporate sustainability and food value chains. She returns to New Zealand from Sweden, where she held the position of global head of health and sustainability for IKEA Food, part of international furniture giant IKEA. Prior to that she was on the European team leading McDonald’s global shift to sustainability.

Compass managing director Guy Blundell says the addition of Jacqui Macalister to the team cements the company’s commitment to putting sustainable farming practices at the core of its business and service offering.

"We’re delighted that Jacqui will be taking our sustainability focus to the next level working with our farmer clients, our investors and the wider industry to help deliver best practice in this area."

"The natural environment is the lifeblood of farming. We believe that by connecting sustainability expertise with our existing agricultural and commercial expertise we can help unlock sustainable and profitable outcomes for farmers and the industry."

Macalister says she is excited about working with New Zealand’s agriculture industry, "We see plenty of momentum and great examples around us already, but we have to be ahead of environmental pressures and a rapidly changing market and customer landscape."

Another recent addition to the team is Environmental Consultant Kate Dunlevey. Coming from Environment Southland Dunlevy is supporting farmers to address regulatory risks and progress beyond compliance by working with farmers and catchments on farm environmental plans and other initiatives.

By advancing and spotlighting its sustainability practices, Macalister says, New Zealand has a unique opportunity to capitalise on its natural landscapes, biodiversity assets and international standing for efficient production.

"We hope to help drive conversation and activity around sustainable farming and food systems, underpinned by a financially healthy and resilient sector - the two shouldn’t be considered mutually exclusive."

A law and commerce graduate of the University of Otago, Jacqui Macalister is currently finishing a Master’s degree in Sustainability Leadership from Cambridge University, with a research focus on food system partnerships.