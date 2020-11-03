Successful trainee programme in fifth season - The Lines Company

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 13:39

The Lines Company (TLC) is celebrating Christmas early by opening applications for its sought-after trainee line mechanic programme and apprentice electrician programme.

This is TLC’s fifth intake of trainees with the programme originally established in 2015.

Over the last 12 months, the business has had 11 trainees, with four line mechanics and one electrician now fully qualified, with the remaining six continuing their training.

Trainee line mechanics are working towards gaining a New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply Line Mechanic Distribution, a Level 4 qualification.

The newly qualified trainees will be applauded at the upcoming Mayoral Graduation Ceremony which will acknowledge our local graduates, along with the effort and investment employers such as TLC have made to ensuring a strong local workforce. The graduation is set to be held on Thursday 12 November at the Les Munro Centre, kicking off at 7pm.

TLC’s manager, network services, Jared Murrell, said the company is committed to continuing to recruit and train candidates interested in developing a career in the electricity sector.

"Our network improvement plans over the next decade will provide a host of opportunities for eager locals looking to develop their professional skills and career pathway."

"The trainee roles are demanding. We’re looking for people who are dedicated to our community, learning, and who have a high level of maturity and the right attitude."

"The next intake will see two line mechanics and one apprentice electrician join our team."

Murrell said TLC was not looking for specific backgrounds, but successful candidates would have a strong safety ethic and work well in a team environment.

With applications topping well over the 60 mark for the last intake, the business is expecting to see a wide range of applicants from varied backgrounds.

"Our trainee programme is a terrific opportunity for the right applicants. You not only gain a trade and a highly sought-after qualification but get to work with an experienced team where no two days are same."

Murrell confirmed the selection process was challenging but that shouldn’t put people off. It involves a face-to-face interview plus practical tests involving other members of TLC’s line crews.

"It’s designed to find the people who fit, will bring some good practical skills and who have the attitude and commitment we need."

Applications for TLC’s trainee line mechanic programme and apprentice electrician programme will remain open until the successful candidates are found.

For more information about the programme and to apply visit - https://www.thelinescompany.co.nz/careers